Sedibeng ANC members head to court to nullify regional conference results

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members in Sedibeng have lodged a court bid attempting to nullify the results of an uncontested ANC regional conference and bar its executive from attending this weekend's provincial conference.

Eyewitness News has seen court papers filed on 15 June 2022 in which Morena Mokubung and undisclosed members of the ANC in Sedibeng call on the court to declare the may conference unlawful and unconstitutional.

Sedibeng is one of five regions along with different leagues in Gauteng sending delegates to vote for new provincial leadership at the conference taking place in Benoni on Thursday.

As it has become common practice in the ANC, some members have already approached the courts even before the party’s much-anticipated Gauteng conference takes place.

These members from Sedibeng argue that last month’s uncontested conference, which saw Thulani Kunene elected chairperson, was marred by numerous irregularities during the preparation phase.

In the court documents, they claim participants were not elected properly that the region inflated its numbers so it can send a large delegation to this weekend’s provincial conference and that branches that needed to rerun processes and had disputes were largely ignored.

While they want the regional conference to run again, they also want the current rec to not participate in the provincial conference.

Regional secretary Jason Mkhwane said the application made no sense; he said the region is shocked by this move.

"The applicant himself is not even the secretary of the branch; the secretary of the branch resigned from the organisation but we will hear through the attorneys," Mkhwane said.

The ANC in Gauteng will hold a state of readiness briefing on Wednesday with the conference expected to kick off on Thursday.