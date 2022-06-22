SAPS search for those responsible for looting of migrant-owned shops in Yeoville

Many were burnt and looted by what is believed to be the Dudula Movement.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for those responsible for the looting of shops belonging to foreign nationals living in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the shop owners who said that they received threats from the movement three days ago, saying that they were told that if they did not leave, their shops would be burnt.

Shop owners and the community of Yeoville gathered as they watched their destroyed shops being cordoned off by the JMPD officers.

Foreign nationals living in Yeoville whose shops were burned said that all they ever wanted was to make an honest living.

“Last week, they said they don’t want foreigners here and we said ‘no problem’ and closed the market and they came back and threatened to set the market alight,” one shop owner said.

The Yeoville residents said that they were hurt by the xenophobic acts displayed by some South Africans.