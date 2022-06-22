SA presidential climate task team in talks with UN to usher in clean energy

A high-level delegation representing the government has been in talks with the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the presidential climate finance task team, Daniel Mminele, on Wednesday said their talks with United Nations climate officials had centred on the money offered to usher in clean energy in this country.

Much of the briefing has been focused on the $8.5 billion that's been pledged under the Just Energy Transition Partnership to help accelerate South Africa's energy transition.

Mminele said that the focus had been on where the money would be spent.

"Our focus for the next few months leading up to COP will be obviously the introduction of this investment plan and getting more clarity on the financing offer,” Mminele said.

Special attention is being given to South Africa's power problems.

"The key feature of this partnership is to decarbonise the South African electricity sector and migrate it into a renewable future in the long-term. So, that is very much a central feature."