Off-duty woman cop (26) gunned down in Delft

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been gunned down in Delft in a second shooting in the area one week.

Detectives said that the 26-year-old woman was shot and killed while standing outside her home on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said that their early investigations revealed that the constable, who was attached to the Table Bay Harbour Police Station, was with three other people when unknown gunmen fired several shots.

“Hawks detectives have taken over an investigation into the murder of a 26-year-old police officer who was shot in Delft on Tuesday evening, while the motive of the incident is yet to be determined,” Potelwa said.