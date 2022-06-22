Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation takes over Soweto

“Our Night Embassy creative board are still paving the way through mentorship and assisting the ambassadors of the night to build on their creative ideas and take them from concept to creation,” said Jägermeister, South Africa’s culture and experiential manager, Bea Theron.

The selected ambassadors explored new directions in nightlife culture through various art forms in hopes of fostering a strong sense of community.

“From the 24 to 26 June at Unkle Tom's Arts & Community Centre, our residency will contribute to the shift of the Kasi nightlife landscape. As Kombonation, we're essentially about doing anything with purpose, even in spontaneity, so partying with the intention of inspiring townships & beyond to do great things in their communities is paramount” said Kombonation.

After receiving hundreds of applications and uncovering some of the creative community's most visionary ideas, the boldest concepts in the city were chosen.

“We care more about our brand and what we stand for than ever before. Kombonation is founded by a young couple from eKasi, a place of low morale, high rates of teenage pregnancy, alcoholism and drug abuse. There's hardly ever electricity, so we boldly represent light, hope, progress and unity, hence we called our residency Kaofela Kaofela, to conjure the spirit of togetherness”.

They are recipients of mentorship from the Night Embassy creative board as well as the production and infrastructural support needed to enable them to create fresh new directions in Joburg’s nightlife.

After the relaunch party, Night Embassy heads to the streets of Soweto with Kombonation to create an elevated Kasi nightlife experience, Kaofela Kaofela, from 24 -26 June.

The Kaofela Kaofela event at Uncle Tom's Community Centre on Khumalo St in Orlando West, takes place across three days and is filled with music, fashion, photography, film screenings, exhibitions and more. The duo aim to showcase the best of Sowetan creativity from photography to street fashion, documentary films, live performance and music.

“Throughout the weekend and the venue, an exhibition showcasing the beauty of the people and the places in Soweto will be up for everyone to marvel. The last 2 nights start a bit earlier to celebrate one of street cultures primary communities, the skate community, by way of the Kaofela Kaofela Skate contest curated by Perfect Weather Skate Foundation, with the dopest branded decks and other exciting prizes to be won.

Of course, what's a party with no music? A living legend from a township of the capital city of South Africa, Pretoria and self-proclaimed Presidente Ya Straata, Focalistic, will be Kaofela with us on our first night! There's no better way to enjoy Kaofela Kaofela than to be there!”.

Friday 23 June For the Kasi by the Kasi!

Paying homage to township lifestyle through drip and beats is what the first night of this residency is all about.

Saturday 25 June Monate Nice!

Taking us from day into night is the Skate Kontest kurated by Perfekt Weather Skate Foundation.

Sunday 26 June Live Eb'Suku

From the originators of sounds to those taking those sounds to a new level.

Tickets are available here.