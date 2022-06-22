Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation takes over Soweto
This week, the residency's offering is Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation, Eyewitness News had a quick chat with them.
JOHANNESBURG - Jägermeister Night Embassy Joburg is returning to reignite the night.
A space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity; that's what the Night Embassy by Jägermeister promises.
This week, the residency's offering is Kaofela Kaofela by Kombonation, Eyewitness News had a quick chat with them.
READ: Jägermeister Night Embassy is ready to finish what it started
From exhibitors and DJs to dancers and fashionistas, immerse yourself in the brilliance of eKasi creatives as they offer alternative nightlife experiences at Kombonations Kaofela Kaofela, 24-26 June, in Soweto.Jgermeister South Africa (@jagermeistersa) June 20, 2022
Register: https://t.co/rA30F9vdbQ#NightEmbassyJHB #KaofelaKaofela pic.twitter.com/UqZlqBL60g
“We are expressionists. The Night Embassy has encouraged us to be unapologetically ourselves and that this is the only way to get others to rally behind us when creating residencies such as Kaofela Kaofela. At the same time, how to conduct a successful collaboration has been our biggest take-away from this whole process”.
Market Photography Workshop graduates Kabelo Sello and Kgotso Selomah founded Kombonation in 2018.
They are a Soweto-based pre-to-post production start-up, specialising in real and raw visual storytelling.
Kombonation's residency is named Kaofela, Kaofela as the saying "together, we can do more" is part of Kombonation's moral code. "We are a collaborative effort, so we hold unity in a community in high regard. We believe our dream can only come true if our community, our fans, and society as a whole understand that this is a joint effort,” said Sello.
Feel the rhythm of the underground echo through The Night. #Nightembassyjhb #ByJgermeister #Music #Nightlife pic.twitter.com/Ck5xHWAn04Jgermeister South Africa (@jagermeistersa) June 10, 2022
Sello and Selomah also create clothing that showcases their photographic skills and expresses the narratives existing within and beyond their imagery. Their attire, events and performances are by the Kasi, for the Kasi - and beyond.
“Kaofela Kaofela is the alternative Kasi nightlife experience we all didn't know we needed! Through street culture, the photography displayed, merch sold and music played, Kasi people's minds will be opened to a fresh way of partying, one that is not just about a good time, but a great life experience to remember for keeps” said Selomah.
Last year, a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum' AKA space to create announced open applications to creatives in South Africa to come and present their visionary ideas and concepts.
READ MORE: Night Embassy is your chance to break into the creative industry
Shake the spirit of the underground with us at the #NightembassyJHB relaunch party.Jgermeister South Africa (@jagermeistersa) June 9, 2022
Come dressed as your alter ego.
Register now: https://t.co/Fdc04qRm0D
#ByJgermeister #Nightlife pic.twitter.com/z0yYPxTijC