Jerobejin van Wyk's alleged killer awaiting evaluation at Valkenberg

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer is waiting for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Daniel Smit (56) is charged with murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in February.

He was taken into custody after police found parts of the teenager's body in a drain on his property.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday confirmed that murder accused Smit was number 93 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.

The matter was postponed to 19 July to wait for space at the hospital and for further investigation.

The 56-year-old man will be under observation for a period of 30 days.

It was initially alleged the teenager was killed because he and a friend had stolen mangoes from the accused's garden.

In a statement, Smit's lawyer claimed his actions were not driven by anger or hate, but by occult influences.