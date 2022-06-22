Gelvandale residents complain of water leaks despite dire shortages in Gqeberha

The community of Gelvandale said that their calls to get the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to fix their water leakages had been ignored.

GQEBERHA - Residents of Gelvandale in Gqeberha say that clean running water has been flowing in their streets despite dire water shortages.

The frustrated residents have been affected by the ongoing water crisis where many suburbs in the metro are constantly experiencing water outages.

One resident has even seen a business opportunity and is not allowing the clean running water to go to waste.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Jamie van Wegt said that the problem had persisted for a long time: "People are complaining and usually go to the resource centre and maybe they speak to their councillor or something, but nothing happens."

Municipal bosses have been warning residents to use water sparingly during the drought.

But car-wash business owner Rodney Goliath told Eyewitness News he is taking advantage of the free-flowing water as it is good for his business.

"I am using the drain water to survive as there are currently water restrictions," he said.

Residents also say that even when the water is restored, it tends to come out in a murky colour, a problem they wish can be resolved soon.