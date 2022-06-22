Eskom warns power cuts may be ramped up during evening peaks

The power utility has intensified stage 2 power cuts, which will run from Wednesday at 10am until midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that power cuts may be bumped up to a higher stage during evening electricity usage.

The power utility has intensified stage 2 blackouts, which will run from Wednesday at 10am until midnight.

Rolling electricity cuts will again kick in at 5am on Thursday morning and throughout the weekend, at least until Sunday midnight.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom is set to give an update on current energy generation challenges at 1pm on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that a generation unit each at the Kendal and Matimba power stations, as well as two units at the Matla power station, broke down on Wednesday morning.

"This reduced generation capacity by 2,400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile power station, which is now expected to return to service tomorrow. We currently have 3,630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Mantshantsha said.