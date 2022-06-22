EMS officials eliminate any doubt in the search for Khaya Magadla

Rescue teams have worked through at least five manholes on Wednesday in a desperate search for the six-year-old who fell into a manhole at a park near his Dlamini home ten days ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said it was all a process of eliminating any doubt, as more than 30 officials from various emergency and technical services continued the search for Khaya Magadla.

Operations consist of members of the EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit, police divers, a rescue dog, Joburg Water technicians, paramedics and JMPD officers.

Excavators have also been used to identify hidden manholes and technology in the form of an unmanned boat fitted with cameras has been deployed into the pipelines.

Mulaudzi said if the there was still no sign of Khaya at the last manhole they search on Wednesday, they would turn their focus to the Olifantsvlei Water Treatment Plant.

“We tend to remove and doubt, any uncertainty whether along the pipeline there is something, so we can only rely on the split chamber, because the split chamber is where everything flows into.” Said the spokesperson.

He said Joburg Water’s intervention of shutting off supply in some parts of the city had been helpful.

“Our colleagues from Joburg Water managed to shut some lines, so it gives us a good chance to be able to walk through the pipeline.”

Meanwhile, Mulaudzi said they would continue to deploy the best resources for as long as the search continued.