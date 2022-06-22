Declare state of disaster in Eastern Cape - DA

Party leaders are anticipating that taps in the drought-stricken area will run dry by the end of the week. They said that the metro's leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay were not controlling the water crisis effectively.

GQEBERHA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the Eastern Cape to be declared a national state of disaster.

Party leaders are anticipating that taps in the drought-stricken area will run dry by the end of the week.

They said that the metro's leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay were not controlling the water crisis effectively.

The DA's representative for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink, said: "I consulted the leadership of the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay about this. Certain steps can be taken. What we need is to create a sense of urgency here and we need now to declare a state of disaster in this province."

Brink said that if the province was reluctant to declare the national state of disaster, national government should.

"If it's unwilling to do so, then national government must declare it and once a state of disaster is declared, only then can the military be used to assist," Brink said.