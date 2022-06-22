CT police questioning 2 suspects over Kuils River double murder

Gunmen on Tuesday entered a cellphone shop in Van Riebeeck Road and opened fire, killing two people.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives are questioning two people in connection with a double murder in Kuils River.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The police's Wesley Twigg: "The circumstances around a shooting at a cellular phone shop where two foreign nationals were shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. According to reports, two unknown suspects entered the shop and shot the two victims. The victims were declared deceased on the scene. Kuils River police opened a double murder case for investigation."