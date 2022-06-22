CT mayor Hill-Lewis offers to help Nelson Mandela Bay avoid Day Zero

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that he had written to the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Eugené Johnson, offering Cape Town’s technical advice, assistance and disaster management support.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has extended support to the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that he had written to the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Eugené Johnson, offering Cape Town’s technical advice, assistance and disaster management support.

The Mother City too faced a similar Day Zero drought disaster in 2018.

Hill-Lewis said that many valuable lessons had been learnt during this time and they had expertise that they could share with Nelson Mandela Bay.

"In the hope that there's still time to avoid the worst in Nelson Mandela Bay, the City of Cape Town would like to offer our help. We will gladly send a tam of our disaster risk management officials as well as technical and engineering skills available to assist in whichever way possible," Hill-Lewis said.