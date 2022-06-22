Calm expected in Soweto after service delivery protests

This comes after residents in Diepkloof, Pimville, Moletsane and Jabulani took to the streets in service delivery protests that brought traffic to a standstill.

JOHANNESBURG - Calm is expected to return to Soweto on Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions.

This comes after residents in Diepkloof, Pimville, Moletsane and Jabulani took to the streets in service delivery protests that brought traffic to a standstill.

In a culmination of the protest, community members submitted a memorandum of demands to Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

The handwritten submission detailed calls for the city to attend to the electricity crisis and other service delivery issues.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will have her hands full over the next two weeks after committing to attend to the community’s grievances in 14 days.

#sowetoshutdown | Nhlanhla Lux has called for the programme to stop until Jhb mayor Mpho Phalatse steps out his office.



Theyve given Phalatse 5 songs to come out, threatening to storm the building if they sing a 6th. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/7D6wUDJpyU Nokukhanya Siri Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) June 21, 2022

The protesters cheered on outside the civic centre as Phalatse sympathised with them, vowing to find sustainable solutions.

On the mayor’s agenda will be a meeting with her mayoral committee, the police and Home Affairs in a bid to deal with concerns over safety and undocumented migrants.

There have also been amplified calls for the city to look into uncovered manholes, especially in light of seven-year-old Khaya Magadla’s disappearance over a week ago.

Residents used the incident as a sore reminder of what happens when their pleas to attend to infrastructure are ignored.

While confident residents and the city will find common ground, community leaders vowed to escalate their issues.