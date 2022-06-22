AmaMpondo king's funeral disrupted over service proceedings

The late king’s younger brother, Prince Mbasa Sigcau, challenged the hosting of the late king's funeral service, calling out government officials and accusing them of being dishonest.

FLAGSTAFF - There has been choas at the late amaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau’s special funeral as his cousin claims there are still disputes over the kingship.

The late king’s younger brother, Prince Mbasa Sigcau, challenged the hosting of the late king's funeral service, calling out government officials and accusing them of being dishonest.

On Monday, the Mthatha High Court ruled that the amaFaku royal family and acting king, Prince Dumelani Sigcau, should be the ones to preside over the burial.

But when other members of the royal house took over instead, chaos broke out.

Proceedings had to be paused for a moment as Prince Mbasa argued about who was supposed to lead the funeral.



He told mourners that the royal family had chosen an acting leader.

"The royal family have a view and that view must be respected. There is a court order and the minister of Cogta and relevant people are aware of this. Please can we respect the royal family and I want to put it on public record: there is a legitimate royal family."

Prince Mbasa said that with protocol not being respected, it was a total disrespect of their family.

With the king buried, attention will now shift to the succession battle.