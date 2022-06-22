It's all systems go for ANC Gauteng's elective conference

The party in the province led by Panyaza Lesufi who is vying for the province's chairperson position briefed media in Saxonwold on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng said it’s all systems go for the highly-anticipated provincial elective conference, set to get underway on Thursday, in Benoni.

The party in the province - led by Panyaza Lesufi who is vying for the province's chairperson position, briefed media in Saxonwold on Wednesday.

Lesufi will go head-to-head with Lebogang Maile for the top spot at the province's 14th elective conference - despite some disputes at branches and regions.

A total of 1 133 delegates from various branches are expected to take part in the voting process, including 105 delegates from the provincial executive committee.

In the build-up to the conference, four of the five regions successfully convened their own conferences - including Joburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Sedibeng. Meanwhile, the West Rand failed to reach a 70 percent quorum for a regional conference, but the region's 63 branches will also take part in the leadership election.

The four-day conference will begin with Thursday's proceedings, which have been set aside for administration and the discussion of the national policy documents. Credentials and the rules of the conference will then be adopted on Friday.

The conference will close off on Sunday – the 67th anniversary of the Freedom Charter - with ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, expected to address delegates.