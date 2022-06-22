AG Maluleke says new accountability legislation yielding positive results

The Public Audit Act was amended in 2019 to give the Office of the Auditor-General extra powers to personally hold senior government officials accountable for misused public funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Tsakane Maluleke said new legislation to enforce accountability within public institutions was yielding positive results.

It followed her release of the scathing audit outcomes on local government and the dire financial state they are in last week.

Maluleke was the keynote speaker at a virtual media briefing facilitated by the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday.

The Public Audit Act was amended in 2019 to give the Office of the Auditor-General extra powers to personally hold senior government officials accountable for misused public funds.

Maluleke said this assisted her office during the last audit of municipalities and their entities for the 2020/2021 financial year.

"What we see is that accounting officers who tend to ignore our audit findings, when they see a matter now being given to them as an MI [material irregularity], they take notice because they understand that there is a prospect of something that's going to hit them in the pocket."

Maluleke said her office had identified fraud and non-compliance resulting in a financial loss estimated at R3.9 billion.

She said action was taken to address 81% of issues raised after her office issued material irregularities notifications to affected municipalities.