A lion cub’s 2 000 km journey across Europe to a better life

Global animal welfare organisation, Four Paws has successfully rescued and transferred a male lion cub from illegal private keeping to its Felida Big Cat Sanctuary in the Netherlands.

Nine-month-old Nikola the lion was found and captured by the Montenegrin authorities in February 2022. He had escaped from his former home and was seen roaming the streets near Budva, on the Adriatic coast for 10 days, fatigued and starving.

Four Paws supported the search and rescue of the cub and also provided him with temporary care before transferring to his new home. The organisation's experts visited Nikola multiple times to provide advice, check on his health and perform a small but urgent surgery.

Finally, 2 000 kilometres and six country borders later, the cub arrived at his new home at the cat sanctuary on Tuesday.