WC dam levels see significant increase after heavy rain

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's dam levels have increased significantly after a series of cold fronts brought with it heavy rains last week.

Officials said that this was a significant improvement from 64% last week.

Theewateskloof, the Western Cape's largest dam, has increased from 66% to 72%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's Sputnik Ratau said that while the department was pleased that dam levels were being replenished, localised flooding due to heavy rains has caused undesired consequences for some communities.

"We would stil want to caution those people that are particularly in the low-lying areas to be quite vigilant about the levels of water in their surroundings because there is always the possibility of localised flooding still as we are going to be seeing even more rains over the next few weeks in the Western Cape," Ratau said.