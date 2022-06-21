Trucking sector warns of more protests if govt and police fail in their duties

JOHANNESBURG - Many involved in the trucking and logistics industries have warned that disruptive protests on the roads are likely to occur again if the police and government fail in their duties.

Last week, disgruntled truck drivers blocked the N3 and other highways in the country.

They complained that South African truck drivers were being overlooked for job opportunities in favour of foreign nationals because they were easier to exploit.

An 11-point action plan to address the impasse within the trucking industry has been formulated following a meeting between government representatives, employers and employees in the sector.

Siyabonga Dlamini from the All Truck Drivers' Forum said that government must ensure that all employers complied with labour laws as envisaged in the action plan to avoid further demonstrations.

Gavin Kelly from the Road Freight Association agreed: “Those who willingly want to break the rules in the country and not comply with the labour legislation or transport legislation, we need to deal with them.”

A task team which includes the Transport Department, Home Affairs, police as well as the Department of Labour and Employment is expected to meet monthly to monitor the progress of the action plan.