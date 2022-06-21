Soweto residents gather at Maponya Mall ahead of march to mayor’s office

Law enforcement has gathered in the area, keeping watch over the planned protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are gathering at the Maponya Mall for their protest march to the office of the Joburg mayor.

A group called the Soweto Parliament is leading the march and they are calling for the city to address service delivery issues, stop power cuts and to remove informal settlements in the area.

Throngs of community members from Soweto have arrived at the Maponya Mall after a lull on Tuesday morning.

It's chilly but the spirit is heating up. Taxis are arriving with more people ahead of the march to mayor Mpho Phalatse's office in Braamfontein.

It’s chilly but the spirit is heating up. Taxis are arriving with more people, some dressed in military gear as the community vows to wage war on service delivery and electricity costs.

Community leader Keabetsoe Malebo said that they weren’t backing down until their pleas were heard.

“That is why we are here; to exercise our power and exercise our rights,” Malebo said.

Protestors are set to drive to Parktown and then onto the Joburg mayor’s office in Braamfontein.