Ramaphosa survives another week in the ANC, officials mum on farm saga

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has survived another week in his party, without it interrogating the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Bela Bela as officials nipped in the bud attempts to resuscitate the issue.

“We don’t want to commit the same mistake we did with Nkandla and the swimming pool, we are not just going to report it willy-nilly. We must give a comprehensive report,” said one insider to Eyewitness News.

This as the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) was told that a report on the issue is still under discussion and being developed.

Ramaphosa is facing possibly one of the toughest scandals since assuming power, with calls in some quarters for the president to step aside from his role in both government and in the party.

A criminal complaint by former spy boss Arthur Fraser accuses the president of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption over the alleged theft of $4 million at his farm in 2020.

Namibian officials have also come forward with more information, which suggests other departments including the ministry of justice were aware of the incident and even the capture of a suspect in that country but turned a blind eye.

Last week national NWC member Tony Yengeni attempted to put the issue on the agenda but was accused of being predictable and premature by members.

The first insider claims officials said they had learnt from mistakes made during former party president Jacob Zuma, insisting that the ANC’s top officials were committed to dealing with the matter.

In 2016 the ANC was chastised by the highest court in the land when it ruled that Zuma should pay back millions of taxpayers’ monies used for non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home.

The Constitutional Court found Zuma failed to uphold, defend, and respect the constitution as the supreme law of the land, the ANC during that period closed ranks, burying its head in the sand as both the party and its members in parliament used their majority to defend Zuma, during the era where a swimming pool was dubbed a fire pool to douse flame in case a fire broke out at his rural home.

Two other NWC members told Eyewitness News, that Ramaphosa would still appear before the ANC’s integrity commission, with another claiming that the delay on the report seems to be due to officials seeking ways to manage the scandal and how they want it to be processed internally.

Ramaphosa’s opponents referred to as the RETs, a faction, which borrows its name from the ANC’s radical socio-economic transformation policy, are mostly those linked to the suspended ANC secretary general has been on the assault, opening criminal complaints against the president, drumming up support in calls for his removal.

“We know the RETs are in a hurry, but that’s just desperation. This was a by-the-way issue in our meeting, a non-factor really because we all know we must revisit it when the time is right,” said another source.

The NWC will eventually deliberate over a report into the matter, once it's made available before it gets discussed in the larger forum, the national executive committee, which is the ANC’s largest decision-making body in between conferences.