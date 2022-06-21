Parliament debates allowing independent candidates to contest national elections

The Home Affairs committee considered the electoral legislation clause by clause, like whether an independent candidate can contest outside of the province where they live.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is in a race against time to finalise legislation to allow independent candidates to contest national elections in 2024.

The legislature was granted a six-month extension until December to finalise the Electoral Amendment Bill - which would open up provincial and national elections to independent candidates.

On Tuesday, Parliament legal advisors and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) briefed the home affairs committee on the amendments and what changes need to be made as a matter of urgency.

Members of Parliament also discussed whether independents would require a certain threshold of signatures to prove that they have support before contesting.

Legal advisor Siviwe Njikela said Parliament had to finalise these before the December deadline.

"In our affidavit, you will recall we made certain commitments in terms of how quickly we want to finish the process so that we allow the president an opportunity as well to consider the Bill."

Committee member Liezl van der Merwe said the amendments would hopefully level the playing field.

"We need to create an environment where we make sure that we level the playing field and ensure that there’s a conducive and enabling environment to be able to fairly stand."