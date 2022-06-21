Numsa members to gather at Freedom Park in NW to continue Implats strike

The strike by contract workers employed by three mining groups contracted to provided services at Implats has entered its second day.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa said that more than 4,000 of its members would on Tuesday gather in Freedom Park, near Rustenburg in the North West, to promote the indefinite strike under way at Impala Platinum mines.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola claims that the companies have been exploiting workers by paying them a fraction of what their permanent colleagues are earning for doing the exact same job.

Hlubi-Majola said that workers had been provoked into taking what she called drastic action, accusing the companies of refusing to bargain and acknowledge Numsa as a bargaining agent.

"The contractors at Implats are nothing more than modern-day slave traders, which is why they are working so hard to keep Numsa out of the workplace. Reagetswe, and Triple M are ignoring a Labour Court order to verify to confirm that Numsa is the majority union," Hlubi-Majola said.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Impala Platinum believes the strike will have a limited impact on its operations as Numsa only has 3,000 members out of its 45,000-strong workforce.