Lamola: There's been no request from Namibia over Phala Phala burglary suspect

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that there had been no specific request for assistance from the Namibian authorities in relation to one of the suspects allegedly behind the theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm two years ago.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lamola said that his ministry had been closely monitoring media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of the suspect.

The justice ministry said that it could confirm that, to date, all requests for mutual legal assistance by Namibia had followed the proper channels, without any complications arising between South Africa and Namibia.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “We can categorically state that, to date, there is no record of this specific request. South Africa and its sister republic, Namibia, continue to work together in a collaborative manner on issues of mutual legal assistance in accordance with the Southern African Development Community Protocol and other related treaties.

"So far there has not been any development that necessitates any change of approach when dealing with matters of this nature."