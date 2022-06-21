Joburg Mayor asks for 14 days to respond to Soweto's demands
Protesters submitted a memorandum of demands to Phalatse outside the civic centre in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has asked for 14 days to respond to demands by the Soweto community.
Protesters submitted a memorandum of demands to Phalatse outside the civic centre in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents want Phalatse to commit to better service delivery and to find a solution to the impasse with Eskom on electricity tariffs.
It’s been long day that has culminated in a mutual agreement between disgruntled residents and Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
A charged crowd detailed their grievances - the electricity crisis being top of the list.
They also blame the abundant informal settlements for a rise in crime.
Before giving Phalatse room for a brief address where she vowed to put heads together on a tangible solution to a myriad of community issues.
"After 14 days we will call your leadership and give them a progress report on how the talks went and what the turn around plan is".