Jerobejin Van Wyk's alleged killer still on psychiatric evaluation waiting list

56-year-old Daniel Smit is charged with murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk in February.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer remains on a waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit is charged with murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk in February. He was taken into custody after police found parts of the teenager's body in a drain on his property.

In April murder accused Daniel Smit was referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day evaluation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority was advised the accused is number 93 on the waiting list.

The matter was postponed to 19 July to wait for space at the hospital and for further investigation.

It was initially alleged the teen was killed, because he and a friend had stolen mangoes from the accused's garden.

However, Smit's lawyer then claimed his actions were not driven by anger or hate, but by "occult influences".

A psychologist's report on Smit advised there were several aspects that needed to be investigated by a psychiatrist.