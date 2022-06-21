Impala platinum says Numsa is trying to strong-arm contracting companies

Thousands of workers affiliated with the metalworkers union have embarked on an indefinite strike – over alleged wage discrepancies between contract employees and permanent employees at Reagetswe, Newrak and Triple M Mining.

JOHANNESBURG - The urgent application to interdict the ongoing strike at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operations was heard on Tuesday afternoon in the Labour Court.

Thousands of contract workers affiliated with the metalworkers union Numsa gathered in Freedom Park on day two of the indefinite strike against what they call exploitation by the three labour brokering companies - Newrak, Reagetswe and Triple M Mining - which provide services to Implats.

The application was brought by one of the companies and the union’s Enoch Manyoni told striking workers Numsa will pushback.

“Reagetswe served us with the papers on Monday night saying it will be in court at two o'clock. We told our lawyers to oppose this - we’ve also signed our affidavits to oppose this urgent interdict that they are trying”.

Manyoni’s urged workers to respect the court decision when it's made he’s also cautioned against violence and intimidation as the strike continues.

Impala platinum’s Johan Theron said Numsa was trying to strong-arm contracting companies at its Rustenburg operations into giving them representation rights.

Numsa also claimed Reagetswe and Triple M were ignoring a Labour Court ruling ordering them to do verifications that it said would confirm Numsa as the majority union.

Theron said vulnerable employees were being used to advance Numsa’s interests.

“The issue at hand is clearly one union seeking presentation rights from contracting companies that already have agreements in place with other bigger unions given the socio-economic conditions in our country we are deeply concerned and working with all affected parties in order to secure a legal and sustainable resolution as best we can.”