Govt expected to make announcement on easing of COVID regulations soon

CAPE TOWN - An announcement on the easing of COVID-19 regulations is expected soon.

An apparent leaked Health Department memo suggests that we could soon see some rules being dropped, including the wearing of masks at indoor public gatherings and the cap on public gatherings.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla's spokesperson, Doctor Tshwale, could not confirm the authenticity of the memo, but added that government had been in consultation over the current state of the pandemic and the accompanying restrictions.

"There's a consultation process that government is engaged in which has been a feature of how government has managed the pandemic to see and engage with those stakeholders that are relevant to ensure that they are in agreement about what are the next necessary things that needs to be done to continue to manage the infection rate in the country," Tshwale said.