Govt: 33 young people recruited to kickstart public service ambassador programme

The scheme was first announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his Youth Day address on Thursday, promising that it would get rid of obstacles currently making it hard for young people to work in the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Monday said that 33 young people had already been recruited to kickstart the Future of Work ambassador programme in the public service.

With funding secured to run the programme for the next 24 months, the Department of Public Service and Administration, which is leading it, said that it hoped that the crop of young people involved would help transform the public service into a world-class, modernised model.

The government said it had identified the need to review systems in the public service and how it managed its graduate recruitment programme.

Acting deputy director-general for human resource management and development at the Department of Public Service and Administration, Nyiko Mabunda, said that the new programme would help them reimagine how the public service would be in the future in terms of how it was organised, the service it delivered and the people who must occupy positions to realise a capable and ethical state.

“Anyone can be a part of that programme as long as they are under 35 and you have the skills that we think are relevant to the programme, including on innovation and being able to look at the data communication sciences, data analysis and so on,” Mabunda said.

He said that the government had also secured a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme which would expose the 33 participants to public service systems across the world with digitisation and modernisation top of mind.

Meanwhile, the Public Service and Administration Department said that the current internship programme with about 43,000 young people taking part was not effective.