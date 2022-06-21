Final state capture report delayed again; commission cites processing challenges

The report was previously meant to be handed in by the end of April, but chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo then went to court at the last minute and secured an extension to 15 June.

The report was previously meant to be handed in by the end of April, but Chief Justice and commission chair, Raymond Zondo, then went to court at the last minute and secured an extension to 15 June.

The date came and went, though, with the report still not submitted.

At the weekend, the commission issued a statement saying it hadn’t been able to finalise the report in time but that an electronic copy would be submitted to the president on Saturday and a hard copy, on Monday.