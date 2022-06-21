Final state capture report delayed again; commission cites processing challenges
The report was previously meant to be handed in by the end of April, but chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo then went to court at the last minute and secured an extension to 15 June.
JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday marks a week since the state capture commission of inquiry’s court-ordered deadline to wrap up its work and the country is still waiting with bated breath for its fifth and final report.
The date came and went, though, with the report still not submitted.
At the weekend, the commission issued a statement saying it hadn’t been able to finalise the report in time but that an electronic copy would be submitted to the president on Saturday and a hard copy, on Monday.
Again, though, this did not come to be. In its latest statement, the commission said the official handover would now take place on Wednesday.
With just hours to go before what was meant to be the official handover of the state capture commission of inquiry’s long-awaited fifth and final report, the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, took to Twitter to announce it would no longer be going ahead as planned.
