Ex-WC govt official implicated in Albert Fritz sex scandal wants name cleared

CAPE TOWN - A former Western Cape Community Safety Department staffer suspended over allegations of serious misconduct has demanded that his name be cleared.

Lazola Ndubela was suspended on 24 January this year, pending an investigation into claims that he’s been involved in former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz’s sex scandal.

Fritz was booted from his provincial cabinet position after a forensic report found that had he created an environment conducive to sexual harassment or alternatively taking advantage of young women sexually.

Ndubela has broken his “self-imposed” silence on his precautionary suspension and his inclusion in the allegations levelled against former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Ndubela said that after all the investigations, the Western Cape government had found no evidence of wrongdoing against him.

"All I would like is finality on the matter. I’d like for them to give me a letter that says an investigation was done and no wrongdoing was done on your part," he said.

Ndubela said that he was seeking legal advice on the issue: "I was trying to exhaust all possible avenues afforded to me as an employee of the state, so I had referred the matter to the Coordinating Bargaining Council. I’m taking legal advice on what procedures to take from here going forward."

The department said that "in the face of witness’ reluctance to testify" the department did not have a case against Ndubela.

The department further added that it became apparent by the end of May that the investigation against Ndubela would not be completed in time for further disciplinary action against him as his employment contract was ending on 2 June 2022.



Two officials, who were also suspended following allegations linked to Fritz, have since been dismissed.

A third official’s contract, linked to Fritz’s term of office, was terminated when Fritz was removed from office.