DA's Zille criticises NMB Municipality's handling of water crisis

The DA federal council chair did not mince her words when she made scathing remarks about how the water infrastructure was handled by the municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, has lambasted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for its mismanagement in the drought-stricken metro.

Zille has visited several areas of the metro affected by the water crisis.

She said that if two major dams - the Churchill and Impofu – ran dry, this had the potential of leaving 40% of residents without water.

She said that her party would be utilising the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Zille said that this would allow for more transparency in the metro as the leaders had not been honest with the public about the work that had been done to improve water infrastructure.

The DA also plans to submit an urgent motion to council to form a Section 79 committee that will monitor the performances of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal authorities.

At least 29% of the metro's water has been lost to leaks and with Day Zero expected soon, there are concerns about the water crisis becoming a humanitarian disaster.