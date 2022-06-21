ANC Gauteng to meet NEC over status of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

A protracted Provincial Executive Committee meeting on Monday night failed to reach a conclusion on Ekurhuleni following its regional conference which was marred by violence and has an impasse over 19 quarantined votes.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng is set to meet with National Executive Committee deployees to the province over the status of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane - just hours before the party holds its 14th provincial conference.

In Tshwane, there are claims of irregular processes in the lead up to its regional conference

Gauteng is set to elect new leaders at the weekend – with its conference kicking off on Thursday until Sunday.

A PEC meeting that lasted well into the early hours of Tuesday morning has failed to reach a conclusion on the status of Ekurhuleni the ANC's largest region in Gauteng.

The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) has also failed to conclude the issue pertaining to the 19 quarantined votes at its violent regional conference.

Eyewitness News understands the NWC wants the NEC to have a say on the region as some call for it to rerun its conference.

Tshwane, which is the second largest region, also has issues that must be resolved by the national office.

Office bearers in the province are hopeful that by Wednesday there will be more clarity on the two. The race to lead Gauteng – a province fast slipping out of the ANC's hands – is expected to come down to the wire – with the popular Panyaza Lesufi going head-to-head with Lebogang Maile.