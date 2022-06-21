ANC fears Ramaphosa farm burglary will be handled like Nkandla saga, NWC told

Sources in the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) have told Eyewitness News that officials said they didn’t want a repeat of their handling of non-security upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma’s home.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has been told that the organisation fears a repeat of how it handled the Nkandla saga as officials take their time processing the growing scandal around the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Farm.

Eyewitness News understands that on Monday, the issue was nipped in the bud as some members called for an update on the matter.

This as calls for accountability and transparency over the alleged theft of millions of US dollars at Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020 continue.

Namibian officials’ confirmation of some aspects of the claims brought forward by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, has resulted in even more questions around the incident and the president’s role in it.

While ANC officials seem to recognise pressure from outside and by those in the party who are opposed to Ramaphosa, they are taking their time in processing the scandal around the 2020 theft at his farm.

Sources in the NWC have told Eyewitness News that officials said they didn’t want a repeat of their handling of non-security upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma’s home.

The scandal, which earned the party’s leaders a scathing rebuke from the highest court in the land, also saw the ANC decline at the polls.

With Ramaphosa’s current scandal, officials are said to be still processing the issue wanting to produce a comprehensive report once done.

Ramaphosa is also expected to appear before the ANC’s integrity commission.

