Amapondo King Sigcau was a champion against underdevelopment: Mandela

The 47-year-old King is being laid to rest on Tuesday - after his passing last month following a short illness - nearly after three years after he was crowned King.

DURBAN - The Umvezo Traditional Council in the Eastern Cape has described the late Amapondo King Zanozuko Sigcau as someone who championed the fight against underdevelopment.

Sigcau was hounoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1 at the Ndimakude Great Palace in Flagstaff, in the Eastern Cape.

The Presidency categorised Sigcau's funeral as such "as a mark of respect".

Among those who paid their last respect to Sigcau was Umveo chief Mandal Mandela who said: "We were still wanting to see more of particularly in the plight of young people that we are seeing in rural areas as they were champions of fighting underdevelopment.

"Ensuring that the is job opportunities in rural areas."