AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau to be laid to rest in special category 1 funeral

DURBAN - AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau will be laid to rest in a special category one funeral.

The late king died late last month after a short illness, nearly three years after he was crowned king.

The funeral will take place at the Ndimakude Great Palace in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the king's funeral.

The amaMpondo nation will bow their heads as they send off King Sigcau to his final resting place on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old king’s body will finally be interred almost a month after he passed away.

Sigcau officially assumed the throne as king of the Mpondo nation in 2018.

The Presidency has honoured the late king with a category one funeral, with a military ceremony planned.