Western Cape air cargo recovers to 85% of pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels

Western Cape air cargo volumes have recovered to 85% of its 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to the City of Cape Town's Economic Growth boss, James Vos.

CAPE TOWN - It looks like good news for the local economy.

Western Cape air cargo volumes have recovered to 85% of its 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to the City of Cape Town's Economic Growth boss, James Vos.

"We are hard at work on recovery plans for the aviation sector, including rebuilding confidence in air travel and the expansion of air cargo, together with our strategic business partners. By boosting direct flights and expanding current routes we create more efficient connections between the city and our key source markets," Vos explained.

Vos said that they were also in discussions with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) on the expansion of Cape Town International Airport's capabilities.

"To handle more planes and cargo which is crucial for travel and trade opportunities, because much of these exports are happening through airports and by air," Vosa said.

The top three international cargo markets for the region are Netherlands, Germany and the UK.