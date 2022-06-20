UAE banking on NPA to bungle Gupta case - Open Secrets

The state capture commission has found the family to be at the centre of state capture with billions taken out of this country- siphoned off from our parastals.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa's prosecutors forge ahead with plans to extradite two Gupta brothers, one local non-profit group is worried that the odds may be weighed against us.

With the final report on state capture to be officially handed over to the president on Monday evening, there has been no word on whether progress has been made with the extradition of the brothers.

The state capture commission has found the family to be at the centre of state capture, with billions taken out of this country, siphoned off from our parastatals.

Director of Open Secrets, Hennie van Vuuren has his doubts, though, over the extradition process.

"There’s a very real risk here that we are being played as South Africans. The UAE is banking on the fact that Advocate Shamila Batohi and her team will bungle this case and they know that they don’t necessarily want the Gupta’s extradited because them appearing in court in South Africa could open up much more information about very dodgy and criminal aspects about the financial architecture housed in Dubai in that process."