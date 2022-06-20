Tshwane backs Maile for chairperson ahead of ANC Gauteng conference

Members resolved on both Maile and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, who is contesting for the position of provincial secretary.

JOHANNESBURG - As claims of money being used by government officials to buy votes swirl ahead of the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial conference this weekend, the party in Tshwane has pronounced that it wants Lebogang Maile as its new chairperson.

Maile and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will go head-to-head at this weekend’s provincial conference.

Tshwane is Gauteng’s second largest region after Ekurhuleni.

This weekend will mark yet another face-off between Maile and Lesufi, the previous battle saw Lesufi emerging as the province’s deputy chairperson.

Five regions, the leagues and the outgoing provincial executive committee have an arduous task of electing new team to lead the province towards the 2024 national elections.

The ANC is on the brink of losing Gauteng, having lost all control of its three big metros in last year’s local government elections and a narrow win at the 2019 general polls.

Observers of the conference have struggled to call it, saying nominations across the branches have produced a mixed bag, which could see either one of the two walking away as chair of the province.

The conference is expected to kick off on Friday and wrap on Sunday.