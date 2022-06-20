Truckers Forum threatens to continue disrupting routes if changes not made

The disgruntled drivers abandoned their vehicles along the N3 highway between Durban and Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the All-Truck Drivers Forum have threatened to continue disrupting the country's major economic routes until they see desired changes in the sector.

This caused major delays in what Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the business community have described as economic sabotage.

The forum is demanding that local drivers be given priority over foreign nationals in the sector when it comes to jobs.

Despite meetings with key important players in the sector over the years, there is still no common ground.

"We want one thing: we want 0% foreigners in the trucking industry that's it, that's what we want. The fight will continue," said the forum's secretary Sifiso Nyathi.