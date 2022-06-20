Soweto residents refuse to withdraw from service delivery protest

The protest by community members ignited earlier on Monday amid complaints of a lack of service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Soweto residents in Moletsane have refused to back down from a protest on Bolani Street, causing minor disruptions in the area.

Residents have vowed to continue their protest until their pleas are heard.

They cited a lack of service delivery as the reason for their demonstration on Monday.

Electricity billing also formed part of the residents' disgruntlement.

The standoff between Eskom and residents has been a longstanding one.

A community leader accused Eskom of abandoning its mandate - and only chasing after profits.

"Eskom's mandate is profit. If Eskom wanted to assist Soweto per se they could have championed green electricity they could have given us at least a solar panel and say we are subsidising to this level and then you pay the remaining amount," said the man who identified himself as Dalton to Eyewitness News.