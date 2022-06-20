Soweto pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday

On the eighth day of the search and recovery operation, officials again returned empty-handed after Magadla fell into a manhole at a local park on Sunday, 12 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Dlamini, in Soweto, on Monday gathered outside the home of missing Khaya Magadla where his peers sang happy birthday on what would have been his sixth birthday.

The little boy’s family huddled together and wept as they joined residents who also prayed for little boy to be found.

Oblivious to the searing heartache in his family, Magadla's little brother Mihle turned one earlier this month and on Monday, he got to enjoy his older brother’s cake as efforts to retrieve him were yet again unsuccessful.

Amid the tears, the Magadla family thanked residents who’ve held an evening prayer ever since the little boy went missing.

The search for the little boy is set to resume on Tuesday morning.