Soweto protest a build-up to even bigger shutdown - protest organiser
Major routes have been blockaded since early on Monday morning, with traffic disrupted and Rea Vaya bus commuters left stranded.
JOHANNESBURG - Most main routes leading into Soweto remain cut-off on Monday morning, with residents barricading roads with burning tyres and debris.
This includes routes in Pimville, Jabulani, Diepkloof and Moletsane.
#Soweto Most main routes leading into Soweto remain cut-off this morning with residents blocking roads with burning tyres and debris. RWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2022
Rea Vaya bus operation has been suspended due to the Shutdown in Soweto, commuters will be updated as soon as the service is back.^BM pic.twitter.com/6bsBg3z8ObRea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) June 20, 2022
