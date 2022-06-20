Sanco claims ANC officials used service delivery funds to buy votes

Sanco claimed that ANC provincial deputy secretary hopeful Nomathemba Mokgethi was the mastermind behind the alleged tender procurement corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) claimed that money meant for service delivery in the City of Ekurhuleni had been used for bribery by senior government officials to buy votes.

The group said it had evidence that tender processes for Tembisa Hospital had been flouted by senior African National Congress (ANC) members in Gauteng.

It further alleged that Mokgethi, the current Gauteng health MEC was behind contracts for tenders.

According to Sanco, these agreements were being signed at the homes of the provincial government officials and they're being sold for heavily inflated amounts.

Sanco’s Mpho Sesedinyane said that the ANC Gauteng chairperson and premier David Makhura had a duty to report the matter to the Special Investigating Unit.

“Upon receiving this particular information, we thought it was important as a civic organisation to immediately take it out and make sure that we bring [it] before the attention of the premier and the African National Congress in the province.’’

Responding to these claims, both the ANC in Gauteng and Mokgethi have urged Sanco to submit the evidence in their possession to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The ANC in Gauteng is set to hold its 14th provincial elective conference this weekend with Cogta MEC going up against education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for the chairperson position.