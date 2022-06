Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

Kabous le Roux | Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

At 5.9%, the inflation rate remains ever so slightly within the 3% to 6% target the South Africa Reserve Bank sets.

In other words, higher interest rates are coming to get it closer to the target’s midpoint.

Nevertheless, interest rates remain historically low, for now, and the property market still favours buyers.

Africa Melane asked Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those thinking of selling or struggling to do so.

Alexander also gave tips on how to make your property more attractive to buyers (scroll up to listen).

If it’s been on the market for six months under current conditions, there’s probably a pretty serious fault… Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

The change in direction in interest rates has caused the market to cool off a little bit… Is it priced correctly? … Do buyers have access to finance? … At the moment, access to finance is still pretty achievable… Is your agency marketing the property correctly? … Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

Nine out of 10 times, you either need to remedy the problem, or adjust the price… Get a second opinion on why your property is not selling. Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

