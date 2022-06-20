SCA's Maya says lapses in general office saw her step into registrar's role

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya is currently being interviewed by the commission for the position of deputy Chief Justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of how she had effectively step into the role of registrar at her court, as a result of what she describes as "long-standing lapses" in the general office.

Maya is currently being interviewed by the commission for the position of deputy Chief Justice.

She was nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year following his appointment of erstwhile Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as Chief Justice.

She was on Monday morning asked by the commission's Kenneth Mmoiemang about the application the former President Jacob Zuma made for her to reconsider his bid to remove Billy Downer from his corruption prosecution. The application took months to reach her desk, as a result of what the Office of the Chief Justice has since described as "administrative challenges within the SCA general office".

Maya made no bones about the situation, saying the Office of the Chief Justice hadn’t done its part to address the challenges.

She said that during the last term, she was left with no option but to pick up some of the registrars’ work and that this was not sustainable.

"I can not be a registrar, I can't be expected to go sit in the registrar’s office and ensure a party who requests an expedited date of hearing has had their request sent to my chambers. I don’t have that capacity. Those people down there, that is the people down there being the administration staff, are expected to do their bit, make sure that requests that come into the court, processes that come into the court, is processed as they should be," Judge Maya said.

Maya said that she was looking forward to a meeting with the Office of the Chief Justice soon, to address the issues.

