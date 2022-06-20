SCA Judge President Maya to appear before JSC for DCJ interview

Maya is the only candidate that the president has nominated for the job and in terms of the Constitution, as head of the national executive, he has the final say on who gets it.

JOHANNESBURG - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya will be in the hot seat before the Judicial Service Commission on Monday when she interviews for the position of the country’s next Deputy Chief Justice.

Following interviews with four shortlisted candidates, the Judicial Service Commission in February recommended Maya as the country’s next Chief Justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ultimately decided to appoint then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and nominated Maya as his second-in-command.

In a statement last month, the JSC confirmed that she had accepted the nomination.

Similar to appointing the Chief Justice though, he first has to consult with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly and Monday’s interview is in line with this.

Advocate Dali Mpofu won’t feature on the panel on Monday.

His term as the representative for Advocates for Transformation came to an end last year but he was initially allowed to stay on. After his conduct at the Chief Justice interviews earlier this year, though,

the organisation announced that Advocate Khameshni Pillay would replace him.