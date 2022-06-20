Sanco members set to block entrance to DBE Joburg offices over scholar transport

Sanco coordinator, Mpho Sesedinyane, said that the planned demonstration was just a test ahead of the mass action planned for next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Entry to the offices of the Basic Education Department in Johannesburg are set to be blocked on Wednesday by a group of Sanco members.

They are expected to picket over allegations that scholar transport drivers from other provinces have been granted tenders to operate in Gauteng, leaving operators in the province unemployed.

Sanco coordinator, Mpho Sesedinyane, said that the planned demonstration was just a test ahead of the mass action planned for next month.

Sanco will head to Premier David Makhura's office and proceed to Education MEC Panyaza Lesuif’s office to hand over a memorandum of demands.

Sanco’s Mpho Sesedinyane: "In that scholar transport tender problem is that the local people who raised the problem of scholar transport took the department to court because the irregular appointment of companies that at the very same time to raise the issue that companies that are appointed are outside the province and as a result, they continue to make money outside the province."