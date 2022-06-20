Richard Mdluli graft case due back in court as NPA tries to force start of trial

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption-accused former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli returns to the dock of the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to move an application to force the start of his trial.

Mdluli, together with his two co-accused in the matter, fellow former state officials Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, are accused of the “gross abuse” of the secret services account.

After years of delays, and with the trial yet to get under way, the State has now launched an application to have the court order that it proceed.

The hearing of the application has, somewhat ironically, been delayed multiple times.

Previously, it was postponed for Mdluli to file his opposing papers. At the last occasion, though, his lawyers told the court that they would now only be making oral submissions.

The State, in its papers, said that Mdluli had been stringing it along for years and that it had been trying to set the matter down for trial since late 2020 but had been blocked time and time again.

The current delay in the case was prompted by an application that Mdluli lodged in 2021 to have the SAPS cover his legal fees. The application was unsuccessful but he’s now indicated his plans to take the decision on review, which could see the case delayed for years more.