Refugees in CT say they have no reason to celebrate World Refugee Day

June the 20th is designated by the United Nations (UN) to honour refugees around the globe but for those living in the Mother City, they claim that government doesn’t care about them.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of refugees in Cape Town say they have no reason to celebrate World Refugee Day.



Over 500 refugees have been living in Bellville since October 2019.



They said that that they've had to endure living in appalling conditions.



Bangladeshi national Hafiz Muhammad said that they hoped to leave South Africa and were hoping that government helped them in moving to another country.

Foreigners from at least 10 different countries have been living in a tent in Paint City in Bellville. They said that their living conditions were overcrowded and filthy.



As they mark World Refugee Day, they hope that government is reminded of the plight that they're facing in the country.